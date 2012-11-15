FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 15, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index is down 0.79 percent while the NSE index
edges 0.63 percent lower,  as concerns about protracted
negotiations to avoid a U.S. "fiscal cliff" hit software
services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services and
Infosys. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
bps at 8.19 percent as an unexpected easing of inflation in
October spurred bets the central bank will have more room to
loosen policy to support growth. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee was at 54.70/71 per dollar
from its previous close of 54.88/89, snapping three sessions of
losses, on bunched up dollar sales by foreign banks after public
holidays and inflows from a state-run utility. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate 
fell 4 basis points to 7.71 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 
30, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 3 bps to
7.11 percent, a level seen last on Nov. 7. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent unchanged
from its previous close. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
