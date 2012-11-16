SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 0.20 percent at 18,508.27 points while the 50-share NSE index 0.05 percent higher at 5,633.70 points on the back of some short-covering tracking steady Asian equities. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.19 percent as traders wait on the sidelines ahead of the 130 billion rupees auction later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.95/96 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.70/71, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate up 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate steady at its previous close of 7.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)