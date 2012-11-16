FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
November 16, 2012 / 4:20 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index up 0.20 percent at 18,508.27
points while the 50-share NSE index 0.05 percent higher at
5,633.70 points on the back of some short-covering tracking
steady Asian equities. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at its previous close of 8.19 percent as traders wait on the
sidelines ahead of the 130 billion rupees auction later in the
day. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.95/96 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.70/71, tracking losses in most
other Asian currencies. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate up 1 basis point
at 7.72 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate steady at its
previous close of 7.11 percent. 
      
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

