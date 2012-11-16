FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 16, 2012 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index closes down 0.88 percent at
18,309.37 points while the 50-share NSE index ends down 1.01
percent at 5,574.05 points, falling for a sixth day in row as
caution ahead of next week's resumption of parliament weighs
heavily, with investors also factoring in the worsening global
risk environment. 
         
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.19
percent but drops 3 bps on the week, its first weekly fall in
four, as hopes for monetary policy easing in December rise after
an unexpected fall in October inflation data. 
     
    RUPEE   
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.1650/1750 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.70/71, extending its
losing streak to a third week, as investors remained cautious on
risk assets ahead of a key eurogroup meeting and worries over
the U.S. 'fiscal cliff'. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate ends up 1 basis
point at 7.72 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to
7.13 percent. 
          
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's three-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
its Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. 
      
  ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

