SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index closes down 0.88 percent at 18,309.37 points while the 50-share NSE index ends down 1.01 percent at 5,574.05 points, falling for a sixth day in row as caution ahead of next week's resumption of parliament weighs heavily, with investors also factoring in the worsening global risk environment. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.19 percent but drops 3 bps on the week, its first weekly fall in four, as hopes for monetary policy easing in December rise after an unexpected fall in October inflation data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.1650/1750 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.70/71, extending its losing streak to a third week, as investors remained cautious on risk assets ahead of a key eurogroup meeting and worries over the U.S. 'fiscal cliff'. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate ends up 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)