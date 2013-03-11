FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index
0.06 percent lower, snapping a four-session gaining streak, as
technology stocks fell on profit-booking while automakers
dropped after an industry body said car sales in India posted
their biggest monthly slump in more than 12 years. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 7.84 percent, as investors turned cautious ahead of key data
later this week, but an improvement in the trade deficit in
February helped pull yields off the day's highs. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.41/42 per dollar,
weaker than Friday's close of 54.285/295, retreating from an
over one-week high hit earlier in the session as relief from
domestic trade data showing a rise in exports failed to offset
the global strength in the dollar after stronger-than-expected
U.S. jobs data. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.56 percent and
the five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus
Friday's 7.70/7.80 percent for three day close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.