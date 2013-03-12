FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
March 12, 2013 / 4:11 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index 0.1
percent higher, led by gains in Reliance Industries and tracking
mild gains in other regional shares. Sentiment, however, is
cautious ahead of the January factory output data due later in
the day. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 7.84 percent, as investors turn cautious ahead of key data
which will be crucial in helping cement views ahead of the
central bank's policy review on March 19. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.27/28 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.41/42, tracking gains in the
domestic sharemarket and other regional currencies. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.55 percent and the
five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.80/7.85 percent
as demand remains firm in the first week of the two-week
reporting fortnight. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

