SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index 0.1 percent higher, led by gains in Reliance Industries and tracking mild gains in other regional shares. Sentiment, however, is cautious ahead of the January factory output data due later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.84 percent, as investors turn cautious ahead of key data which will be crucial in helping cement views ahead of the central bank's policy review on March 19. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.27/28 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.41/42, tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket and other regional currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.55 percent and the five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.80/7.85 percent as demand remains firm in the first week of the two-week reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)