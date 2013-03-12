FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0731 GMT
March 12, 2013 / 7:37 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0731 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is down 0.51 percent and the broader NSE index
0.63 percent lower, as rate sensitive shares fall after
better-than-expected factory data and higher on month consumer
inflation pare some of the rate cut hopes for the RBI's policy
review on March 19 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
     India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises
4 basis points to 7.88 percent after factory output data. 
  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.32/33 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.41/42, trimmed gains after
factory output data. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate flat at 7.56 percent and the five-year OIS
rate up 1 bp at 7.23 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.80/7.90 percent
as demand remains firm in the first week of the two-week
reporting fortnight. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

