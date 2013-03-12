FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is down 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index
0.48 percent lower, as interest rate sensitive stocks retreated
after better-than-expected factory data and accelerating
consumer inflation raising doubts on weather the central bank
will ease rates on March 19 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
     India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises
5 basis points to 7.89 percent as accelerating consumer price
inflation and higher-than-expected factory output data prompted
traders to trim rate cut bets.   
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.1750/1850 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.41/42, giving up most early
gains as some traders scaled back hopes of a rate cut by the
central bank after consumer price inflation showed a spike and
factory output rose more than expected. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate ended up 2 bps at 7.58 percent and the
five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.85 percent from
Monday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.