SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index 0.48 percent lower, as interest rate sensitive stocks retreated after better-than-expected factory data and accelerating consumer inflation raising doubts on weather the central bank will ease rates on March 19 GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 5 basis points to 7.89 percent as accelerating consumer price inflation and higher-than-expected factory output data prompted traders to trim rate cut bets. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.1750/1850 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.41/42, giving up most early gains as some traders scaled back hopes of a rate cut by the central bank after consumer price inflation showed a spike and factory output rose more than expected. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate ended up 2 bps at 7.58 percent and the five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.85 percent from Monday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)