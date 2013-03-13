FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0416 GMT
#Financials
March 13, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0416 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is down 0.59 percent and the broader NSE index
0.63 percent lower after better-than-expected factory data on
Tuesday and accelerating consumer inflation raised doubts on
whether the central bank will ease rates on March 19. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    Indian bond yields flat at 7.89 percent ahead of key
inflation data. The crucial headline inflation scheduled to be
released on Thursday, with a reading of 6.5 percent or less,
seen cementing rate cut hopes.  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.14/15 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate flat 7.58 percent and the five-year OIS
rate unchanged at 7.22 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent compared
with Tuesday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

