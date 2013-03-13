FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
March 13, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 1.03 percent and the broader NSE index
1.06 percent lower, posting their biggest daily fall this month
on Wednesday, as interest rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI
Bank continued to retreat a day before key inflation
data that could help determine whether the central bank eases
monetary policy. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 7.90 percent
ahead of the key inflation data. The crucial headline inflation
scheduled to be released on Thursday, with a reading of 6.5
percent or less, seen cementing rate cut hopes.
  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends lower at 54.30/31 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850, driven by a
sharp fall in local stocks and rumoured dollar demand by
state-run banks likely for government purchase needs. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate flat at 7.58 percent and the five-year OIS
rate also flat at 7.22 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent compared
with Tuesday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

