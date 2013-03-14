FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0505 GMT
March 14, 2013

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0505 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index
0.49 percent lower, led by a fall in banking stocks. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    Indian benchmark bond yield 3 basis points lower at 7.87
percent after RBI Governor Subbarao's comments on the federal
budget being positive for fiscal consolidation boosts rate cut
hopes. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee lower at 54.50/51 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.30/31 on the back of dollar
strength and weak shares. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.56 percent and the
five-year OIS rate also down 2 bps at 7.20 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent compared
with Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

