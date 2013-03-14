FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0804 GMT
March 14, 2013 / 8:17 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0804 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.7 percent and the broader NSE index 0.7
percent higher, led by gains in banking stocks, after February
core wholesale price index came well below expectations, raising
hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
   The 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points
(bps) at 7.86 percent from its previous close on a volatile
session that saw yields rising to as high as 7.91 percent
earlier in the  session.  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.26/27 per dollar
compared with its previous close of 54.30/31 after core
inflation came below estimate. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.55 percent and the
five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.19 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent compared
with Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
