FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index closes up 1.07 percent at 19,570.44 points and
the broader NSE index ends 0.99 percent higher at 5,908.95
points, ending a three-day losing streak, as interest
rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd rose
after lower-than-expected core inflation data raised hopes the
central bank would ease monetary policy next week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield ends down 4 basis
points (bps) at 7.86 percent as lower-than-expected core
inflation and the central bank chief's comments on the budget
help cement rate cut bets ahead of the policy on Tuesday. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.3550/3650 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 54.30/31, tracking a
late fall in the euro. The rupee had gained earlier in the
session following the lower-than-estimated core inflation.
 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate ends down 4 bps at 7.54 percent and the
five-year OIS rate ends down 3 bps at 7.19 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate ends at 7.75/7.80 percent
compared with Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.