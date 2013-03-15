FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
March 15, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.40 percent and the broader NSE index 0.5
percent higher as rate cut hopes continue to cheer investors
following lower-than-expected core inflation data on Thursday. 
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.85 percent as rate cut bets re-emerge following the
core inflation data and comments from the central bank chief on
the budget being responsible. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.09/10 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.3550/3650, tracking gains in the
regional currencies and domestic shares. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.52 percent and the
five-year OIS rate also down 2 bps at 7.17 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus
7.75/7.80 percent at close on Thursday. 
    
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

