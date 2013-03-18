FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
March 18, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects rupee closing figure to 54.02/03 from 54.16/17)
    STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.73 percent and the broader NSE index
0.62 percent lower after the government and the central bank
said they would investigate allegations of money laundering
practices, while S&P's comments that weaker growth was
constraining ratings also weighed.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield flat at 7.86 percent
as investors were cautious of adding large positions ahead of
the central bank's policy review next week, when it is widely
expected to reduce rates by at least 25 basis points. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.02/03 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.3550/3650, tracking gains in the
regional currencies and domestic shares. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.50 percent
and the five-year OIS rate also down 3 bps at 7.16 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus
7.75/7.80 percent at close on Thursday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

