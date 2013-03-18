FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0810 GMT
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0810 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is down 0.86 percent and the broader NSE index
is 0.82 percent lower, in line with a fall in Asian shares as
investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield is up 2 basis points
at 7.88 percent, ahead of the fiscal first half borrowing
numbers due later in the session. Dealers are also awaiting the
RBI's rate decision on Tuesday, with the central bank widely
expected to lower rates by 25 basis points. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.20/21 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.02/03, tracking global risk
aversion and on Moody's comments on food inflation being credit
negative. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.49 percent and the
five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.13 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus
7.80/7.90 percent at close on Friday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.