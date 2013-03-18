FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index closed down 0.7 percent and the broader NSE
index ended 0.64 percent lower, as interest rate-sensitive
stocks were hit a day before the central bank reviews monetary
policy, while broader sentiment was hurt after a radical bailout
plan for Cyprus spooked global markets. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.88 percent, ahead of the fiscal first-half borrowing
numbers. Dealers are also awaiting the RBI's rate decision on
Tuesday, with the central bank widely expected to lower rates by
25 bps. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at
54.1650/1750 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.02/03.
It posted its worst daily fall against the dollar in more than
two weeks, tracking a fall in global currencies after a bailout
plan for Cyprus that involved taxing bank deposits sent
shockwaves across financial markets. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate flat at 7.50 percent and the five-year OIS
rate down 2 bps at 7.14 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.70/7.80 percent versus
Friday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.