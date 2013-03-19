FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0520 GMT
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0520 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index 0.13
percent higher, tracking a rebound in Asian shares but sentiment
cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review decision due
at 0530 GMT. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point 
at 7.87 percent, after the government's fiscal first-half
borrowing falls marginally below expectations, lower supply in
April. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.98/99 per
dollar versus 54.1650/1750 at close on Monday, tracking mild
gains in the domestic share market and stronger regional
peers. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.49 percent and the
five-year OIS rate steady at 7.14 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.70/7.80 percent.
 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.