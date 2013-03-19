FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0731 GMT
#Financials
March 19, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0731 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 1.2 percent and the broader NSE index 1.3
percent lower, after a key regional ally pulled out of the
country's ruling coalition and after the central bank issued a
statement that was seen as cautious on future rate cuts.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield rose as much as 2
basis points (bps) to 7.90 percent. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 53.22/23 per dollar
versus 54.1650/1750 at close on Monday. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate up 4 bps at 7.54 percent and the five-year
OIS rate up 5 bps at 7.19 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus
Monday's close of 7.70/7.80 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

