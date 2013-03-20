FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT
March 20, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is down 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index
0.23 percent lower, extending Tuesday's losses on doubts about
the future of reforms. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield is 2 basis points
(bps) higher at 7.92 percent, after rising to 7.94 percent.
Dealers say market has broadly discounted the OMO announcement
and was also cautious due to the political impasse. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.42/43 per dollar
versus 54.37/38 at close on Tuesday, as a risk-off mood
continues in global markets. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate unchanged at 7.54 percent and the
five-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.21 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent, realigning with the new
repo rate of 7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
