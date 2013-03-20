SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index 0.23 percent lower, extending Tuesday's losses on doubts about the future of reforms. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield is 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.92 percent, after rising to 7.94 percent. Dealers say market has broadly discounted the OMO announcement and was also cautious due to the political impasse. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.42/43 per dollar versus 54.37/38 at close on Tuesday, as a risk-off mood continues in global markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate unchanged at 7.54 percent and the five-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent, realigning with the new repo rate of 7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)