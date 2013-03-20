FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2013 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is down 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index
0.9 percent lower on continued worries after a regional party
withdrew from the ruling coalition, and also due to lingering
doubts about how aggressively the central bank will cut interest
rates this year. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points
(bps) higher at 7.92 percent, hitting earlier a 1-1/2 month low,
as the central bank's cautious outlook on interest rates and
political uncertainty kept the sentiment weak. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.36/37 per
dollar versus 54.37/38 at close on Tuesday, recovering from
early falls as worries over political instability eased and on
the back of  dollar sales by custodian banks and a state-run
company. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate fell 1 bp to 7.53 percent and the
five-year OIS rate 1 bp higher 7.20 percent.
 
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent, realigning with the new
repo rate of 7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.