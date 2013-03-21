FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2013 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index 0.34
percent higher tracking gains in regional sharemarkets.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 7.93 percent,
on the back of a rise in global crude oil prices but bargain
buying likely at lower price levels. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.26/27 per dollar from
54.36/37 at close on Wednesday, tracking return of risk appetite
to global markets. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.54 percent and the five-year
OIS rate 2 bps higher at 7.22 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent, unchanged
from its previous close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.