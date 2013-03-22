FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
#Financials
March 22, 2013 / 4:16 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.07 percent lower and the broader NSE index
is 0.1 percent higher, amid choppy trade, tracking mild losses
in other regional markets. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.94 percent as sentiment is broadly negative after the
central bank policy on Tuesday, with traders preferring to stay
light ahead of the upcoming supplies in April. The open market
operation by the central bank later in the day will be key for
direction. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.29/30 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.275/285, tracking a choppy
domestic sharemarket but dollar inflows related to the sale of
stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd is seen limiting a very
sharp downside. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.24 percent and
the one-year rate also steady at 7.54 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent compared
with 7.60/7.70 at close on Thursday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

