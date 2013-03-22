FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0820 GMT
March 22, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0820 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.4 percent lower and the broader NSE index is
0.2 percent lower, as political uncertainty continues to weigh,
also tracking mild losses in other regional markets. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis point (bp)
at 7.96 percent continuing to hover near its 2-1/2 month high.
"It seems that few stop-losses have got triggered and people are
also shorting before March-end," says a primary dealer. The open
market operation by the central bank later in the day will be
key for direction. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.38/39 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.275/285, tracking a choppy
domestic share market but dollar inflows related to the sale of
stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd is seen limiting a very
sharp downside. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 7.26
percent and the one-year rate also steady at 7.54 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent compared
with 7.60/7.70 at close on Thursday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

