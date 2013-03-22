SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is 0.3 percent lower and the broader NSE index is 0.13 percent down, to their lowest close in four months as blue chips such as State Bank of India continued to reel from concerns about political instability and doubts over the prospect of future rate cuts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points (bp) at 7.96 percent, close to wiping out gains for the year as stop-losses got triggered on continued concerns about political instability and doubts about future interest rate cuts. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.33/34 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.275/285, falling for the first session in three, tracking losses in local shares and weighed down by oil importers' dollar demand, ending a volatile week largely flat. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.25 percent and the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent compared with 7.60/7.70 percent at close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)