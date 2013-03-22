FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
March 22, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is 0.3 percent lower and the broader NSE index
is 0.13 percent down, to their lowest close in four months as
blue chips such as State Bank of India continued to reel from
concerns about political instability and doubts over the
prospect of future rate cuts. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points
(bp) at 7.96 percent, close to wiping out gains for the year as
stop-losses got triggered on continued concerns about political
instability and doubts about future interest rate cuts. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.33/34 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.275/285, falling for the first
session in three, tracking losses in local shares and weighed
down by oil importers' dollar demand, ending a volatile week
largely flat. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.25
percent and the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.53 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent compared
with 7.60/7.70 percent at close on Thursday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

