SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
March 25, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is 0.67 percent higher and the broader NSE
index is 0.74 percent up, tracking optimism on eased foreign
debt rules and Cyprus deal. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.96 percent 
after the government's decision to relax the rules for foreign
investment in debt. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is at 54.09/10 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.33/34, in line with the positive
global risk sentiment and on the government's move on investment
in debt by foreigners, traders say. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.25 percent and
the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.52 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent compared with
7.40/7.50 percent at close on Friday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

