SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
March 25, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ends 0.29 percent down and the broader NSE
index 0.31 percent lower, their lowest close in four months hit
by worries of political instability. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point
at 7.95 percent, recovering from day's high of 7.99 percent on
value-buying, but political uncertainty weighs. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends higher at 54.1750/1850
per dollar versus its previous close of 54.33/34, encouraged by
the government's move to ease restrictions on foreign
investments in debt markets and the global risk-on sentiment,
but gains were pared on worries over political uncertainty.
 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.24
percent and the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.51
percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.70/7.80 percent compared
with 7.40/7.50 percent at close on Friday as demand rose close
to the financial year-end. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

