SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends 0.29 percent down and the broader NSE index 0.31 percent lower, their lowest close in four months hit by worries of political instability. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 7.95 percent, recovering from day's high of 7.99 percent on value-buying, but political uncertainty weighs. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends higher at 54.1750/1850 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.33/34, encouraged by the government's move to ease restrictions on foreign investments in debt markets and the global risk-on sentiment, but gains were pared on worries over political uncertainty. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.24 percent and the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.70/7.80 percent compared with 7.40/7.50 percent at close on Friday as demand rose close to the financial year-end.