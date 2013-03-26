FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0422GMT
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#Financials
March 26, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0422GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    The BSE index 0.3 percent down and the broader NSE index
0.25 percent lower, tracking weakness in regional shares. 
    
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.95 percent
with some buying coming in ahead of holidays in the week. 
    
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.34/35 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, largely driven
by weakness in the euro and stocks. 
           
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.22
percent and the one-year rate flat at 7.51 percent.
    
    India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent compared with
7.70/7.80 percent at close on Monday, as demand rose close to
the financial year-end and in a holiday-shortened week. 
    
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

