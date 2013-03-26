FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
March 26, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ends 0.12 percent up and the broader NSE index
0.14 percent higher, ending a seven-session losing streak as
defensive stocks such as ITC Ltd rose amid continued concerns
about political stability and the outlook for interest rate
cuts. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 4 basis points
at 7.99 percent, as mutual funds pared debt positions ahead of
the end of the financial year while cash rates spiked to a
three-month high as demand for funds by banks surged in the
holiday-shortened week. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends higher at 54.3650/3750
per dollar versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850, tracking a
weak euro, and is expected to move in tight range on Thursday,
the last working of the current fiscal year. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down unchanged at 7.24 percent
and the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.51 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.75/7.85 percent compared
with 7.70/7.80 percent at close on Monday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

