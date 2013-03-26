SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends 0.12 percent up and the broader NSE index 0.14 percent higher, ending a seven-session losing streak as defensive stocks such as ITC Ltd rose amid continued concerns about political stability and the outlook for interest rate cuts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 4 basis points at 7.99 percent, as mutual funds pared debt positions ahead of the end of the financial year while cash rates spiked to a three-month high as demand for funds by banks surged in the holiday-shortened week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends higher at 54.3650/3750 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850, tracking a weak euro, and is expected to move in tight range on Thursday, the last working of the current fiscal year. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down unchanged at 7.24 percent and the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.75/7.85 percent compared with 7.70/7.80 percent at close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)