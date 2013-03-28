FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0519 GMT
March 28, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0519 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.58 percent down and the broader NSE index
0.49 percent lower. The indexes touch their four-month lows
tailing Asian shares on the back of weak euro zone data, a
sluggish debt auction in Italy and fears of a potential run on
Cyprus's banks. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
7.98 percent in light trade on the last trading day of the
fiscal year. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.4050/4150 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.3650/3750, tracking a
weak euro. Fiscal year-end position adjustment could lead to
some volatility. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year and one-year OIS rates down 4 basis
points each at 7.20 percent and at 7.47 percent, respectively. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's five-day cash rate at 15 percent, matches its
highest level since March 30, 2012 as banks stay away from
lending funds to preserve their capital ratios on the last
trading day of the fiscal year. The two-day call rate was at
8.10 percent, but volumes were lower than in five-day call. The
two-day rate had ended at 7.75/7.85 percent on Tuesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

