SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0733 GMT
March 28, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0733 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.12 percent down and the broader NSE index
0.12 percent lower, recovering from the day's low. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points
(bps) at 7.96 percent. At the end of the fiscal year, banks
value their investment portfolios for balance sheet purposes,
therefore largely staying away from the market and buying during
yield upticks. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.33/34 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.3650/3750. 
           
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.21 percent
and the one-year rate lower 7 bps at 7.44 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's five-day cash rate at 14.90 percent, after earlier
matching its highest level since March 30, 2012 as banks stay
away from lending funds to preserve their capital ratios on the
last trading day of the fiscal year. The two-day call rate was
at 8.10 percent, but volumes were lower than in five-day call.
The two-day rate had ended at 7.75/7.85 percent on Tuesday.
 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

