CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say one-year rate was 4 bps lower at 7.47 pct, not 10 bps lower at 7.41 pct) STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.7 percent higher and the broader NSE index 0.73 percent up, as recent underperformers such as ICICI Bank Ltd gained in a session marked by the expiry of derivatives and as technology shares edged up on hopes about upcoming quarterly results. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.95 percent in the last trading session of the fiscal year as some investors saw debt markets as oversold after a tough month marked by fears of political instability and the future scope of interest rate cuts. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.28/29 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.3650/3750 in the last trading session of the fiscal year, tracking a recovery in domestic shares and dollar sales by exporters. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.22 percent and the one-year rate lower 4 bps at 7.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's five-day cash rate at 16-17 percent, at a near 4.5 year high as banks stay away from lending funds to preserve their capital ratios on the last trading day of the fiscal year. The two-day rate had ended at 7.75/7.85 percent on Tuesday.