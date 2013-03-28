FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
March 28, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say one-year rate was 4 bps lower at
7.47 pct, not 10 bps lower at 7.41 pct)
    STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.7 percent higher and the broader NSE index
0.73 percent up, as recent underperformers such as ICICI 
Bank Ltd gained in a session marked by the expiry of
derivatives and as technology shares edged up on hopes about
upcoming quarterly results. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points
(bps) at 7.95 percent in the last trading session of the fiscal
year as some investors saw debt markets as oversold after a
tough month marked by fears of political instability and the
future scope of interest rate cuts. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.28/29 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.3650/3750 in the last trading
session of the fiscal year, tracking a recovery in domestic
shares and dollar sales by exporters. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.22 percent
and the one-year rate lower 4 bps at 7.47 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's five-day cash rate at 16-17 percent, at a near 4.5
year high as banks stay away from lending funds to preserve
their capital ratios on the last trading day of the fiscal year.
 The two-day rate had ended at 7.75/7.85 percent on Tuesday.
 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

