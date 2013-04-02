FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 2, 2013 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.01 percent lower and the broader NSE index
down 0.07 percent in choppy trade, following the record current
account deficit with investors awaiting the start of the
earnings season in mid-April for further direction. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points (bps)
at 7.98 percent as a record high current account deficit raises
caution about how much the Reserve Bank of India will further
ease rates while the start of fresh domestic supply also hurts.
 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.34/35 per dollar
versus its close of 54.28/29 on Thursday on concerns about the
record current account deficit but bunched inflows are expected
to keep losses in check, said dealers. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at
7.21 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.46 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus
Saturday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent. Rates had ended at 16/17
percent on Thursday, the last day of the fiscal year. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

