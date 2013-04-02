FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0717 GMT
April 2, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0717 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.43 percent higher and the broader NSE index
gains 0.32 percent, led by gains in Reliance Industries and
Larsen & Toubro. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis
points (bps) higher at 7.98 percent as a record high current
account deficit raises caution about how much the Reserve Bank
of India will further ease rates. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.32/34 per dollar
versus its close of 54.28/29 on Thursday on concerns about the
record current account deficit but bunched inflows are expected
to keep losses in check. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.23 percent and
the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.46 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus
Saturday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

