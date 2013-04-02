FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
April 2, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.93 percent higher and the broader NSE index
0.77 percent up as investors focused on March-quarter earnings,
with Anil Ambani group firms surging after a pact with a unit of
Reliance Industries sparked hopes of wider co-operation between
the two groups. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at
7.99 percent as a record current account deficit raised concerns
over the future course of monetary easing while upcoming debt
supplies weighed. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.26/27 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.28/29 on Thursday in the last
trading session of the fiscal year, helped by bunched-up
inflows, but a record current account deficit weighed on the
currency's fortunes. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The overnight indexed swap market was relatively quiet, with
the benchmark five-year swap rate closing up 1 bp at 7.23
percent while the 1-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 7.45 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus
Saturday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

