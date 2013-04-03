FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 4:23 GMT
April 3, 2013

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 4:23 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.27 percent and the broader NSE index
0.26 percent lower, tracking weakness in Asian peers ahead of
key U.S. data. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
7.98 percent as traders pick bargains with the first debt sale
in the new fiscal year on Friday being the next key trigger.
 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.36/37 per dollar,
weaker than the previous close of 54.26/27, weighed by losses in
domestic and regional stocks. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.22 percent,
while the 1-year rate is unchanged at 7.45 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent, largely
unchanged from 7.50/7.60 percent at previous close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
