SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 4:23 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.27 percent and the broader NSE index 0.26 percent lower, tracking weakness in Asian peers ahead of key U.S. data. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.98 percent as traders pick bargains with the first debt sale in the new fiscal year on Friday being the next key trigger. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.36/37 per dollar, weaker than the previous close of 54.26/27, weighed by losses in domestic and regional stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.22 percent, while the 1-year rate is unchanged at 7.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent, largely unchanged from 7.50/7.60 percent at previous close.