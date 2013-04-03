SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 1.26 percent and the broader NSE index 1.31 percent lower, snapping a four-day winning streak on Wednesday to post their biggest falls in two weeks as auto shares such as Tata Motors were hit by weak March sales, while recent outperformers such as Larsen & Toubro retreated. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.96 percent as traders pick bargains with the first debt sale in the new fiscal year on Friday being the next key trigger. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.43/44 per dollar, than the previous close of 54.26/27, weighed by large losses in domestic stocks and caution ahead of the key central bank decisions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.22 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 6.70/6.75 percent, versus the previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)