SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
April 3, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 1.26 percent and the broader NSE index
1.31 percent lower, snapping a four-day winning streak on
Wednesday to post their biggest falls in two weeks as auto
shares such as Tata Motors were hit by weak March sales, while
recent outperformers such as Larsen & Toubro retreated. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points
(bps) at 7.96 percent as traders pick bargains with the first
debt sale in the new fiscal year on Friday being the next key
trigger. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.43/44 per
dollar, than the previous close of 54.26/27, weighed by large
losses in domestic stocks and caution ahead of the key central
bank decisions. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.22 percent,
while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.42 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate ends at 6.70/6.75 percent, versus
the previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

