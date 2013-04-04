FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0615GMT
April 4, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0615GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.78 percent and the broader NSE index
0.9 percent lower, extending losses for a second session on
global risk aversion, led by falls in banks and techs. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.95 percent, helped by a sharp fall in global crude prices.
 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at a near one-month low of
54.63/64 per dollar, versus the previous close of 54.43/44,
weighed by losses in domestic stocks. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.21 percent,
while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.40 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent, versus the
previous close of 6.70/6.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

