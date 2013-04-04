FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0845 GMT
April 4, 2013 / 8:52 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0845 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The 50-share NSE index is down 1.5 percent at
5,588.60, below the 200-day moving average of 5,638. The
benchmark BSE index is 1.2 percent down at 18,557,
breaking its 200-day moving average of 18,593 and heading to its
second day of falls. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.95 percent, helped by a sharp fall in global crude prices.
 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at a near one-month low of
54.63/64 per dollar, versus the previous close of 54.43/44,
weighed by losses in domestic stocks. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year rate both edge down 1 bp each to 7.21
percent and 7.41 percent, respectively.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent, versus the
previous close of 6.70/6.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

