April 4, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The 50-share NSE index ends down 1.73 percent at 5,574.75
while the benchmark BSE index closes 1.55 percent lower at
18,509.70 on worries that foreign fund inflows may drop on
continued political uncertainty and likely muted earnings from
companies. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends steady at 7.96
percent after dropping in early trade as dealers prefer to stay
light a day ahead of the 150 billion rupees debt sale, the first
in the new fiscal year which began on April 1. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.87/88 per dollar
after hitting 54.8950 its weakest in nearly one month and down
from its close of 54.43/44 on Wednesday as a continued slump in
local stocks leads to fears that foreign fund inflows may dry up
in the near term. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate
 both edge down 1 basis point to 7.21 percent and
7.41 percent, respectively.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate ends at 6.80/6.90 percent, versus
the previous close of 6.70/6.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

