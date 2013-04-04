SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The 50-share NSE index ends down 1.73 percent at 5,574.75 while the benchmark BSE index closes 1.55 percent lower at 18,509.70 on worries that foreign fund inflows may drop on continued political uncertainty and likely muted earnings from companies. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends steady at 7.96 percent after dropping in early trade as dealers prefer to stay light a day ahead of the 150 billion rupees debt sale, the first in the new fiscal year which began on April 1. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.87/88 per dollar after hitting 54.8950 its weakest in nearly one month and down from its close of 54.43/44 on Wednesday as a continued slump in local stocks leads to fears that foreign fund inflows may dry up in the near term. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both edge down 1 basis point to 7.21 percent and 7.41 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 6.80/6.90 percent, versus the previous close of 6.70/6.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)