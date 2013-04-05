FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
Financials
April 5, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The 50-share NSE index down 0.14 percent while the benchmark
BSE index 0.21 percent lower as regional shares remain weak and
on fears foreign investors may pull out. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points lower at
7.94 percent on a further drop in global crude oil prices.
Dealers are awaiting cues from the 150 billion rupee debt sale,
the first in the new fiscal year which began on April 1. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at
54.79/80 versus last close at 54.87/88 on rebound in the euro
against the global dollar. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate
 unchanged at 7.21 percent and 7.41 percent,
respectively.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate back at 7.45/7.50 percent,
versus Thursday's close of 6.80/6.90 percent, on the reserves
reporting day. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi
