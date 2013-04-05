SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The 50-share NSE index ends 0.4 percent down to its lowest close since Sept. 13, 2012, as concerns that foreign investors would exit some of their holdings continued to hit blue-chips, while the benchmark BSE index closes down 0.32 percent GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points lower at 7.93 percent after the country's first auction of debt in the new fiscal year attracted robust demand, signalling appetite for debt despite uncertain prospects about whether the central bank would continue to cut interest rates. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 54.8050/8150 versus last close at 54.87/88 snapping two sessions of losses, but the gains lacked conviction as the local currency remained buffeted by fears of political instability and macro-economic concerns. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.21 percent and 7.41 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate back at 6.90/7.05 percent, versus Thursday's close of 6.80/6.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)