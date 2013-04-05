FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The 50-share NSE index ends 0.4 percent down to its lowest
close since Sept. 13, 2012, as concerns that foreign investors
would exit some of their holdings continued to hit blue-chips,
while the benchmark BSE index closes down 0.32 percent  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points lower at
7.93 percent after the country's first auction of debt in the
new fiscal year attracted robust demand, signalling appetite for
debt despite uncertain prospects about whether the central bank
would continue to cut interest rates. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at
54.8050/8150 versus last close at 54.87/88 snapping two sessions
of losses, but the gains lacked conviction as the local currency
remained buffeted by fears of political instability and
macro-economic concerns. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate
 unchanged at 7.21 percent and 7.41 percent,
respectively.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate back at 6.90/7.05 percent,
versus Thursday's close of 6.80/6.90 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

