SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0530 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The 50-share NSE index up 0.06 percent and the BSE index higher 0.1 percent in choppy trade, as technical levels suggest the market would fall further but the market remaining in an oversold category prompts some buying. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.91 percent, a level last seen on March 19, on the back of improved liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.66/67 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.8050/8150 with broad losses in the dollar versus the yen aiding sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.19 percent while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus its Friday's close of 6.90/7.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)