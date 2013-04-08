FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0805 GMT
#Financials
April 8, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0805 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The 50-share NSE index down 0.11 percent and the BSE index
lower 0.05 percent in choppy trade, as FIIs remain net sellers
and technical levels suggest the market would fall further.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.91 percent, a level last seen on March 19, on the
back of improved liquidity. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.64/65 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.8050/8150 with broad losses in
the dollar versus the yen aiding sentiment. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.18
percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.40 percent.     
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus
Friday's close of 6.90/7.05 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

