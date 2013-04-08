FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
April 8, 2013 / 12:03 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The 50-share NSE index down 0.19 percent and the BSE index
lower 0.07 percent in choppy trade, to a near seven-month low as
software services exporters fell ahead of what is widely
expected to be a lacklustre earnings season, and as foreign
funds continued to exit local holdings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.91 percent, a level last seen on March 19, as
expectations of improved liquidity sparked some bargain buying,
while some investors bet a continued fall in inflation may
provide room for the central bank to cut rates in May. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.56/57 per dollar
versus 54.8050/8150 on Friday its biggest gain against the
dollar in more than three weeks on the back of greenback sales
by a large corporate and custodian banks, even as other Asian
currencies fell due to geopolitical tension from North Korea.
 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.20
percent while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.42 percent.     
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus
Friday's close of 6.90/7.05 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.