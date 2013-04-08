SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The 50-share NSE index down 0.19 percent and the BSE index lower 0.07 percent in choppy trade, to a near seven-month low as software services exporters fell ahead of what is widely expected to be a lacklustre earnings season, and as foreign funds continued to exit local holdings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.91 percent, a level last seen on March 19, as expectations of improved liquidity sparked some bargain buying, while some investors bet a continued fall in inflation may provide room for the central bank to cut rates in May. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.56/57 per dollar versus 54.8050/8150 on Friday its biggest gain against the dollar in more than three weeks on the back of greenback sales by a large corporate and custodian banks, even as other Asian currencies fell due to geopolitical tension from North Korea. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.20 percent while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus Friday's close of 6.90/7.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)