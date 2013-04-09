FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0515GMT
April 9, 2013

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0515GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The 50-share NSE index 0.39 percent up and the BSE index 
0.09 percent higher, helped by gains in Cairn India and ICICI
Bank. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.89 percent, holding ground at a 3-week low. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.45/46 per dollar
versus 54.56/57 close on Monday, helped by gains in Asian
currencies. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.17
percent while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.41 percent.     
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.75 percent versus
Monday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

