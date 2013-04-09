FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0732 GMT
April 9, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0732 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The 50-share NSE index 0.86 percent up and the BSE index 
0.48 percent higher, helped by gains in ICICI Bank and Larsen &
Toubro. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points to
7.89 percent, holding ground at a 3-week low level. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.52/53 per dollar
versus 54.56/57 close on Monday. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.18
percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.41 percent.    
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus
Monday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

