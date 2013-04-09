FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
April 9, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index declined 1.15 percent, while the broader
50-share NSE index fell 0.86 percent, to their lowest
close since Sept. 13, with blue-chips such as Infosys continuing
to reel on concerns that foreign investors are paring their
holdings ahead of what are expected to be lacklustre earnings
reports this month. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.88 percent, as hopes the Reserve Bank of India could
cut the key lending rate for a third time this year at its
policy review on Friday are rising ahead of data on Friday
expected to show a contraction in industrial output and data on
Monday expected to show slowing wholesale price inflation.
  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.58/59 per dollar
versus 54.56/57 on Monday as a sharp sell-off in domestic shares
raised concerns about foreign investor outflows at a time when
the country is looking to narrow a record current account
deficit. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.18 percent while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.40
percent.     
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.65 percent versus
Monday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

