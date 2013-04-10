FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
April 10, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.14 percent up and the broader 50-share NSE
index is 0.13 percent higher, on a global risk mood with
HDFC and TCS leading gains. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp)
higher at 7.89 percent, on profit taking after yields retreated
8 bps in the previous three sessions.  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.48/49 per
dollar versus 54.58/59 on Tuesday, helped by gains in regional
currencies and positive stocks. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.16 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.39 percent. 
   
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 7.55/7.65 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

