FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2013 / 12:25 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 1.03 percent up and the broader 50-share NSE
index is 1.2 percent higher, rebounding from a
seven-month closing low to post their first gain in six sessions
as technology shares such as Infosys Ltd advanced
ahead of their quarterly results while blue-chips such as Larsen
& Toubro recovered. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bp)
higher at 7.90 percent as traders made room for the upcoming
auction of 2025 paper, while investors also booked profits after
the 10-year yield dropped sharply in the last three sessions.
  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.52/53 per
dollar versus 54.58/59 on Tuesday, as domestic shares recovered
from a five-day slump, though concerns about recent heavy
foreign outflows and dollar demand from oil importers kept gains
in the local currency in check. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.16 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.39 percent. 
   
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 7.55/7.65 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.