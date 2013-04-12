SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0915 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 1.6 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 1.16 percent lower, after tech bellwether Infosys Ltd provided a much weaker revenue guidance for the fiscal year to March 2014. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps)lower at 7.87 percent after March retail inflation fell raising hopes for a rate cut by the central bank on May 3. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.55/56 per dollar versus its close of 54.52/53 on Wednesday, tracking weak local stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.17 percent while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.37 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)