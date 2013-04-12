FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2013 / 9:30 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0915 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 1.6 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 1.16 percent lower, after tech bellwether Infosys
Ltd provided a much weaker revenue guidance for the
fiscal year to March 2014. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points
(bps)lower at 7.87 percent after March retail inflation fell
raising hopes for a rate cut by the central bank on May 3. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.55/56 per dollar
versus its close of 54.52/53 on Wednesday, tracking weak local
stocks. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at
7.17 percent while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.37 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus Wednesday's
close of 7.80/7.90 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
